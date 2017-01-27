Dulwich Hamlet striker could still have part to play – despite loan move

Dulwich Hamlet boss Gavin Rose has not ruled out Daniel Carr playing a part in the club’s Ryman Premier Division run-in.

The former Huddersfield Town striker rejoined the Champion Hill outfit in the summer but was recently loaned to Leatherhead Town.

And Carr has netted twice in defeats for his temporary team, who are managed by former Fulham and Hull midfielder Jimmy Bullard.

Rose is clear that the door is not closed for the 23-year-old. He said: “There is definitely no reason why he can’t come back. At the moment it’s just about getting him minutes, building his confidence and form.

“We’ll review it towards the end of his loan. I’m very open about the situation with Daniel.

“He’s scored goals for us – he didn’t have a bad return – but then had a spell out injured and was never really match fit when he’d been with us. It was an ankle injury. We felt this was better for him in the short term and it would give us a chance to get another one in who was up to speed in Dipo Akinyemi.

“Daniel’s loan is initially for two months. He’s got another five or six weeks left and already scored twice.”

Hamlet dropped out of the play-off positions at the weekend and travel to fourth-placed Leiston, who could go top if they win their matches in hand.

“Sometimes it is good for us to be playing a team which has ambitions to win the game – because we do face ones that don’t and it can be hard to break them down,” said Rose. “We’ll only play our normal way – which is to win, whether we are home or away. It will make for an interesting game.”

Louis Michel-Yamfam and Chris Millar have been sent back to Charlton. The duo joined on loan in mid-December.

“It was low-risk because luckily enough I’ve got a long friendship with Jason Euell at Charlton,” said Rose. “He said the boys needed to get into a men’s atmosphere but once both had played a game for us they had injuries and were unable to recover quickly.

“It is still a very competitive level. We’ve got to weigh up giving young men experience or doing the best for the football club. The football club is always going to come first.”

After this weekend Dulwich have a clear week to prepare for their FA Trophy tie at Braintree Town. The Ryman League have agreed to move their Alan Turvey Trophy tie, which was scheduled to be midweek.

“It’s a great gesture from the league,” said Rose. “We’re still representing the league and they probably think it is good if we extend our run in it.

“It comes in a period where we have played quite a few games. This helps us if we want to do well in each game and have a little bit of respite, it’s much-welcome.”