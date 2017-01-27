Tooting & Mitcham ready to face Greenwich – and former Terrors hotshot Billy Dunn

Tooting & Mitcham United face their former striker Billy Dunn in tomorrow’s top-of-the-table clash with Greenwich Borough.

The frontman is the Ryman South Division’s leading scorer with 24 goals – but only one of those has come since his recent switch to Gary Alexander’s side.

Tooting have coped with the exit of Dunn – four straight wins in the competition have moved them to the top of the table.

“Respectfully I haven’t kept tabs on how well he is doing,” said Terrors boss Frank Wilson. “We know what Billy Dunn is capable of and we’ll be mindful when we play them on Saturday – just as we will be with any key players we need to watch for in any game.

“I don’t know his Greenwich stats. I know he is still top scorer in the division and that he scored the majority of his goals at Tooting. But he’s only been at Greenwich for a short time – there are 16 matches to go and I’m sure if he hasn’t already racked up the goals then he will do.

“I said to the boy at the time that one player doesn’t make a football team. Our success, we were either top or second when he left, was down to the hard graft of the collective.

“Billy was a major part of that – no doubt. There are no grudges. You have to shake hands with players and wish them all the best. They make their own decisions. We’ve seen Billy since then – he’s been down at the club because he is friends with a couple of the boys and is a local lad.”

Former Millwall forward Alexander knows all about heading back to his old clubs during his extensive years in the Football League.

And he knows that Dunn will be fired up to perform.

“When you return to a former team that is all the motivation you need in itself,” explained Alexander. “There’s been a lot of talk regarding Billy. Some people think he left for the wrong reasons. That’s totally untrue.

“He came for football reasons. This club is on the up. We’ve got a few ex-pros in the dressing room and maybe he felt he could progress his football career learning off of them.

“The boy’s got undoubted ability. He did a good job at Tooting and we want to attract the best players we can. Billy has been fantastic for us. He probably hasn’t scored as many goals – people look at that – but he has set up something like five or six. He’ll only get better the more he bonds with our players.”

Tooting were on an eight-game unbeaten run when they lost 3-2 at Greenwich in early December. They lost their next two after that before going on their latest undefeated streak.

“My expectation is that it is going to be another difficult game – no different to when we played at their place,” said Wilson.

“We’re in pole position and it’s just about us trying to be as consistent as we can now. Greenwich is important, because it’s against another team doing just as well.

“Gary is a nice guy. I’ve read a couple of their local rags and they’ve said nice comments about us and the football we play. We’ve got respect for them.

“For us as staff we don’t take any further view then there are three points at stake. You can’t really get caught up making it any bigger than that. As we’ve seen lately, Dorking Wanderers and some others have dropped points against teams in the lower half of the league.

“What happens on Saturday isn’t going to determine for us or Greenwich where we will finish in May. But equally it’s important you perform your best against that are going well.

“It was fine margins in the first game and I’d like to think home advantage means we can take the three points.”

Greenwich won promotion from the Kent League last season and have taken little time to mount a push to climb into the Ryman Premier Division.

“It’s a big game,” said Alexander. “There are plenty more points to play for but there is a lot at stake. If they win it is advantage them, if we win then we close the gap. I’m sure both teamtalks will relate to that.

“If they win they go nine points clear of us – that’s not a bad margin to have with 15 matches to go. We’re hoping we can cut their lead. Tooting are a good side. That’s why they are top – the league table doesn’t like at this stage.

“We got off to a little bit of a slow start. It wasn’t good enough but we had a chat amongst ourselves. Every time we’ve had a little setback we’ve responded.

“We were in the Kent League and now we’re sitting third a year later in the Ryman. It shows progression.”

Alexander is happy with his squad, with clubs at that level able to still shuffle their pack until March.

“I’m not one for carrying big squads where you have 20 players and four are sat in the stands,” he said. “I’ve got a squad of 17 and one of them is injured, so that makes life easy.

“I’m not looking to change too much between now and the end of the season unless it is forced upon me.”