Daniel Dubois will be world heavyweight champion in four years – says his proud dad

Daniel Dubois has been backed to a world champion in four years time – by his confident dad.

The Deptford heavyweight has been making waves on the amateur scene as part of the Great Britain squad. But recently he signed a lucrative professional deal with promoter Frank Warren.

The timing could not be better for Dubois, 19, to get exposure. Warren has struck a deal with BT Sport for them to televise a set number of his shows.

The word before Christmas was that the South Londoner had knocked down current IBF champion Anthony Joshua in sparring.

Dubois, speaking at a Warren event to promote forthcoming shows on BT Sport, has refused to reveal more. He said: “I’ll just say they were good spars. I acquitted myself well.

“Eventually everyone is going to find out the truth and what I’m capable of. It’s good to have this sort of attention.

“Since I started boxing my goal was to be world heavyweight champion. Now I’m on the journey..

“I want as many fights as possible this year, a minimum of six.”

With the Watford puncher the leading light in the division and only 27 years old, it opens up the possibility of the pair stepping into the ring in the coming years.

“He’s put everyone down in the GB squad,” said David Dubois, who initially took his son to Repton Boxing Club. “He never knocked him [Joshua] down – he just wobbled him. They had to stop sparring. Anthony lost his senses for a while.

“He was the hardest puncher in the squad and is only 19. At Repton he won all the titles coming up – schoolboys, juniors and the ABAs.

“He’d been on the GB squad for two years and just got a life-changing offer. He wanted to go along with it and turn pro instead of waiting four years for the next Olympics.”

Dubois won his first senior domestic title at the end of last year at the GB Boxing Championships in Sheffield.

Both Joshua and Earlsfield ABC’s Joe Joyce – who represented GB at the last Olympics at super-heavy – have both previously won the competition.

It was only Dubois’ sixth senior appearance and he came close to forcing a stoppage against Warley ABC’s Soloman Dacres before getting the verdict.

Dubois also came home with a gold medal from the annual Tammer tournament in Finland in October. He outpointed Norway’s Simen Nysaether in his first international bout in the seniors.

He was the youngest member of GB’s podium squad but had been on their programme – which involves full-time training at the Sheffield Institute of Sport – since 2015.

Dubois was selected to compete for England at the European Youth Championships in 2014 and 2015, starting boxing at the age of 11.

Prior to that he had been on the Emerging Talent Programme which GB Boxing say targets “the most outstanding young boxers” and gives them “an early insight into what it takes to train, perform and live like an Olympian”.

Back in November he said: “I can’t believe how much I have progressed since I came onto the squad, training in Sheffield has really helped with my fitness and technique.

“The GB coaches are great, they’re always giving me points to work on and helping me improve my style of boxing.

“I’ve been fortunate to be given the opportunity to spar with the likes of Anthony Joshua, Frazer Clarke and Joe Joyce. Sparring with them has made me more determined and has definitely had a big influence on my training for the GB Championships.

“My confidence has grown so much. I’ve learned to stay relaxed when in the ring and not get overwhelmed with things. Before I used to think about things in the ring but now I find that I just do them naturally.”

Dubois senior said that the financial rewards offered to his son tempted him to cut short his schooling and development in the amateur ranks.

“He got an offer he couldn’t really refuse. There are not a lot of opportunities out there for a young lad. He’s taken it with both hands.

“I just hope it works out for the lad but I definitely think in four years’ time he will be a world champion – he can bash up a few of them now!

“Eddie Hearn wanted to sign him up. Frank and him were going toe to toe for him. Frank gave us the best deal.”

The talent runs in the family. Caroline Dubois – the sister of Daniel – won gold at the EUBC European Women Junior Championships in Turkey.

Campaigning at 57kgs, she boxed her way to a unanimous decision over Russia’s Diana Rys.