Lee Novak’s return a boost to Charlton Athletic

Lee Novak is fit for Charlton’s trip to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The big striker has missed the last six matches due to injury but his return is timely due to Josh Magennis (ankle) being sidelined after suffering ankle ligament damage against Millwall.

Charlton will also be without centre-back Jorge Teixeira as he serves a one-match suspension for his dismissal against the Lions.

Patrick Bauer (hip) is set to train for the first time today since the derby draw.

“Ricky [Holmes] and Tony [Watt] are another week further on,” said Charlton boss Karl Robinson. “Lee Novak is fit – definitely. Patrick is training today, we’ll see where he’s at. It’s his first day of training.”