Thursday, January 26, 2017
Lee Novak’s return a boost to Charlton Athletic

Lee Novak’s return a boost to Charlton Athletic

By Richard Cawley -
0
156
Charlton Athletic's Lee Novak celebrates scoring with Andrew Crofts (right).

Lee Novak is fit for Charlton’s trip to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The big striker has missed the last six matches due to injury but his return is timely due to Josh Magennis (ankle) being sidelined after suffering ankle ligament damage against Millwall.

Charlton will also be without centre-back Jorge Teixeira as he serves a one-match suspension for his dismissal against the Lions.

Patrick Bauer (hip) is set to train for the first time today since the derby draw.

“Ricky [Holmes] and Tony [Watt] are another week further on,” said Charlton boss Karl Robinson. “Lee Novak is fit – definitely. Patrick is training today, we’ll see where he’s at. It’s his first day of training.”

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Lee Novak’s return a boost to Charlton Athletic