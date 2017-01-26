Thursday, January 26, 2017
Clubs in contact over a transfer deal for Charlton striker

By Richard Cawley -
Nicky Ajose, Charlton Athletic PA Photos

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has admitted that clubs have been in contact about signing Nicky Ajose – but he is unsure if they should allow the striker to go.

Southend United were linked with a loan move for the summer capture from Swindon.

Ajose is one of the top earners at Charlton but has struggled to scale the same heights as during a goal-laden last campaign at the County Ground.

He was not even on the bench for the 0-0 draw with Millwall.

“There will always be speculation about the likes of Nicky Ajose when he is not playing,” said Robinson. “There has been a few clubs who have phoned me about his availability – right now I’m not sure if it is right for us.

“It might be right for him, but it has to be right for Charlton Athletic. It’s a decision I have to take. Nicky has not done anything wrong. I fancy other strikers before him at this moment in time.

“He understands that as well, he totally takes that on board.”

Richard Cawley
