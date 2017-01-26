Londoners facing ‘public health emergency’ over city’s toxic air

Hammersmith and Fulham is to become a testing ground for pioneering anti-pollution measures after bold new steps were unveiled in a bid to tackle the borough’s toxic air crisis.

The borough has been earmarked as a “neighbourhood of the future” that will lead the way in the fight against filthy air across the capital.

A series of announcements were made this week as London Mayor Sadiq Khan issued his first “very high” pollution alert.

They include investing hundreds of thousands of pounds to turn Hammersmith town centre into a “zero emissions zone” and setting up innovative drainage schemes.

Special ‘air quality audits’ could also be carried out at some of the borough’s most polluted schools as part of a plan to protect children from toxic fumes.

There are further proposals to create new low-emission bus routes and reduce pollution on the roads.

The measures come amid warnings that the borough remains among the worst-affected pollution hotspots in London.

Shirley Rodrigues, Mr Khan’s deputy mayor for environment and energy, said the schemes would play a key role in cleaning up air in Hammersmith and Fulham – and could lead the way for pioneering projects across the UK.

“Tackling London’s poor air quality is a public health emergency that requires bold action at all levels of government,” she added.

“It is only by working closely with councils, businesses and local communities across London that we can fulfil our ambition of being a world leader in tackling the air pollution crisis.”

The Hammersmith town centre scheme was one of six to be approved by City Hall chiefs last week.

A total of £210,000 will be pumped into the project, which also includes charging points for electric vehicles and sustainable drainage schemes.

Low-emission bus routes have also been given the green light, with new hybrid vehicles to be on the roads by 2020.

The routes will run between Uxbridge Road and Shepherd’s Bush, and Chiswick High Road and Kensington.

“Our plan is to make Hammersmith and Fulham the greenest borough in the country,” said Councillor Wesley Harcourt, the council’s cabinet member for environment, transport and residents’ services.

“Air pollution is one of the biggest public health problems we face. So these new low emission bus zones will help us in our drive for a cleaner and healthier borough.”

City Hall hopes the investment will serve as a “springboard” for the borough to meet the air pollution challenge.

It has also earmarked funds to protect polluted schools from the city’s toxic air.

Schools in Hammersmith and Fulham are expected to benefit from special ‘audits’ when detailed proposals are put forward in April.

A document leaked last year revealed that St Paul’s Primary and Sacred Heart High School were among the most polluted in London with air vastly exceeding legal nitrogen dioxide limits.

New directives could ban parents who drive gas-guzzling 4x4s from dropping off their children at the school gates or see playgrounds moved to keep them clear of polluted roads.

The announcements follow the shock revelation that dirty air could be contributing to the problem of violent crime in London.

London Weekly News revealed new scientific research last week that pointed to a link between air pollution and crimes such as murder, rape and assault.