Call to tackle ‘devastating’ effects of barbaric female mutilation

Almost 3,000 women in Hammersmith and Fulham are thought to have undergone the barbaric medical practice known as female genital mutilation, according to official research.

Experts believe the savage procedure is rife in west London, with an estimated 2,983 women falling victim in Hammersmith and Fulham alone.

The statistics place the borough among the top five areas in England and Wales worst affected by the horrific practice, which is most common among families from Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Thousands of children and teenage girls across London are thought to be at serious risk from the barbaric mutilation, which is practiced in secret.

FGM is illegal in the UK and those carrying out the procedure, or helping it to take place, can face up to 14 years in prison.

The practice, which aims to control women’s sexuality, is also considered a major problem in Hammersmith and Fulham’s neighbouring boroughs.

The Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime estimates that 2,619 women have suffered from FGM in Westminster, while another 1,644 have undergone the procedure in Kensington and Chelsea.

Labour councillors in the Royal Borough are calling for a £150,000 cash boost to fund projects aimed at preventing the savage cultural ritual.

“It is a particularly important issue in the tri-borough area due to the ethnic make-up of the inner London boroughs. It is estimated that 12,850 residents of the three boroughs originate from countries where FGM is traditionally practised,” said Councillor Harrison Littler, the group’s spokesman for family and children’s services.

“Preventing FGM forms a major part of the safeguarding duties we have towards children in London.

“The practice has such a devastating impact on girls that the only acceptable type of intervention is to prevent it happening in the first place.”

Medical practitioners often only become aware of FGM cases years after the abuse, when the victim comes to hospital to give birth.

Between 2005 and 2013, there were an estimated 7,210 maternities in the tri-borough where midwives discovered evidence of FGM.

A City Hall initiative piloted in the three boroughs last year involved extra training for social workers, therapists and midwives to offer psychological support for women who have undergone the procedure.

Special awareness sessions were also set up with boys and their fathers to educate all family members about the practice.

Hammersmith and Fulham council has commissioned the Angelou Partnership to offer FGM support as part of its services targeting violence against women and girls. For more information visit www.angelou.org