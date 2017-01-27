Millwall boss confident of no sudden transfer exits on deadline day

Millwall boss Neil Harris is confident there will be no late outgoing transfer activity involving his key players before the transfer window closes.

The Lions are still negotiating an exit for winger Paris Cowan-Hall, who has been on loan at Wycombe Wanderers for the first half of the campaign.

But Harris does not expect any other action ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. He said: “If somebody comes in and bids £27million then we might wobble and sell them. We’ve had no enquiries about any of our players.

“Nobody is for sale. We didn’t sell anybody in the summer – when we could have done that. It still won’t change now.

“We felt we needed two really strong players [Jed Wallace and Jake Cooper] to add to our squad and make it even more competitive. I’m looking forward to working with the group of lads we’ve got.”