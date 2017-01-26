Thursday, January 26, 2017
Millwall dismiss transfer link to Sheffield United new boy

By Richard Cawley
0
129
Charlton Athletic's Jorge Teixeira battles with Bradford City's James Hanson

Millwall never made a late attempt to scupper Sheffield United’s move for James Hanson – despite the big striker claiming the Lions were keen on his signature.

The targetman completed a switch from Bradford earlier this week and told their local paper that the Lions “wanted to know if I would be interested if they put the same offer in down there”.

But the South London Press has been told that there was never any genuine move for Hanson, who had been on their wanted list the previous summer.

Millwall had contemplated adding to their frontline options in the build-up to the transfer window but the emergence of Harry Smith – signed from Folkestone Invicta in the summer – left them feeling covered in that area. The youngster, who banged in a hat-trick against Braintree Town in the FA Cup, is back-up to first-choice pairing Steve Morison and Lee Gregory.

The South Londoners also have the option of shifting Fred Onyedinma and Aiden O’Brien up top as well.

The Lions had two targets lined up for this month – and got them both. Wolves winger Jed Wallace and Reading centre-back Jake Cooper both arrived on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

No other arrivals are expected before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday night.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

