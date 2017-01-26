Mother’s plea for knife crime action after Fola’s killer convicted

The grieving mother of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death in Notting Hill has told her son’s killer: “no punishment is long enough for what you did”.

Yinka Bankole called for government action to crack down on knife crime after a 15-year-old boy was convicted of murdering her son, Folajimi Orebiyi.

Fola, 17, collapsed and died on the Portobello Road after he was jumped on and stabbed in the neck in July last year.

His killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted at the Old Bailey this week and will be sentenced on February 10. A second teenager, aged 16, was acquitted of Fola’s murder.

In an emotional statement issued after the conviction, Ms Bankole said: “In an act that took less than four minutes, several lives were ruined, including that of the boy that has been found guilty of Fola’s murder. No length of time will be long enough for what he did.”

Fola had been out in Colville Square to meet with friends when he was approached by a group of boys.

A fight broke out between Fola and one of the boys after an argument quickly escalated.

Witnesses said a boy jumped on Fola’s back before he was stabbed in the neck.

He ran off towards the Portobello Road but then collapsed.

Paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance arrived and tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Bankole said this week that the other boys who watched the fight also had Fola’s “blood on their hands”.

She added: “You all know who you are and what part you played in my son’s death, and you will have to live with this upon your conscience.”

Fola had been a Sixth Form student who was preparing for life at university. He had plans to study accounting and maths was his favourite subject.

Ms Bankole paid tribute to her son as a “vibrant and intelligent young man” who had a bright future ahead of him.

She said his death had been a devastating loss for the family, as well as Fola’s local church and the wider community.

And following the fatal stabbing of another teenage boy in west London this week, Ms Bankole called for ministers to take urgent action.

“To me this is the most devastating moment of my life,” she said.

“Knowing that I wasn’t there to protect my son, I will have to live with that for the rest of my life. Yet to the system, just another figure added to the statistics.

“What are the Government doing about this knife crime that seems to have taken over the streets of London?

“The newspapers and the media are more and more frequently featuring incidents involving violent knife crime and only yesterday (Monday) I am sad to read that a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in London. How many more of our children have to die before the Government act?”

Fola’s killer has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on February 10.