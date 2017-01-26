Charlton owner has extra reason to want success for Everton and Burnley

Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet has extra reason to be interested in Everton and Burnley’s campaigns – with the Belgian multi-millionaire in line to bank more money from Ademola Lookman and Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s exits.

The South London Press has been told that the Addicks have a significant sell-on for Lookman, who made his second substitute appearance for the Toffees in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Extra payments are triggered by Everton’s form – especially qualifying for Europe – with Charlton confident the deal is guaranteed to net at least £8million.

There are also clauses relating to international honours for Lookman at both under-21 and full level. He has previously been capped by England under-20s but is also eligible for Nigeria.

Charlton initially enquired about taking Tom Davies on loan when they first spoke to Everton about a deal for their star performer.

But the Goodison Park outfit were not keen to lose the 18-year-old. Both he and Lookman scored in the recent 4-0 victory over Manchester City.

Gudmundsson joined Burnley in the summer, shortly after representing Iceland at Euro 2016. The Clarets inserted a further payment on the transfer terms if they stay in the Premier League – something that looks highly likely as they have a 10-point cushion on the dropzone.