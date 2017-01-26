Millwall boss not ruling out permanent deal for Reading defender

Millwall boss Neil Harris is not ruling out a permanent deal for Reading centre-back Jake Cooper.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Lions in Saturday’s 1-1 draw after Shaun Hutchinson (calf) was ruled out.

Harris had to wait for Reading to sign Liverpool’s Tiago Ilori in a £3.75million deal before pushing through a loan deal for Cooper until the end of the season.

“Jake’s one I’ve been chasing all of January,” said the Millwall chief. “I tried to get him right at the start of the month, but we had to be patient.

“Reading had to bring in a player to let him come out to us. I’m delighted we were able to do it.

“First and foremost he is a left-footed centre-half – ideally we wanted to bring someone in to give us some balance on that side of the pitch. He’s an old-fashioned centre-half, he likes to head it and kick it.

“At 6ft 6ins tall he is dominant in both boxes. I watched him play in a game last Monday night and out of eight balls into the box he headed seven of them.

“Jake gives us more height and he’ll be a threat on the attacking side. It doesn’t half help you defend your own area with the presence he has got.

“He was outstanding at Bradford. Hutch has been really good for us since coming into the team and it was disappointing to lose him late in Thursday’s session. Jake was travelling up from Reading and missed it due to timing.

“The first time he met the boys was at dinner on Thursday evening. Due to the weather we could only get on the grass for 15 minutes on Friday morning. We had no time to work with him at all, so I’m really pleased how he stepped in.”

Millwall have already announced they will look at striking a permanent deal for winger Jed Wallace, who made a temporary switch from Wolves on the same day as Cooper signed on the dotted line.

And Harris indicated the same could apply to the former England under-20 international.

“Both he and Jed are starting out their careers and it is a good opportunity for us to take a look at Jake and for him to have a look at us,” explained the Lions manager.

“If things work out and he comes available then perhaps we’re in a great position to do something.

“These loans are a real opportunity for them to impress us, but also for us to impress them.

“Look at Jed last year, he enjoyed his time and when it came time to move again he wanted to come back to us. I hope Jake has the same kind of positive period here.”