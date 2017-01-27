Bridget Christie turns Brexit into one big joke at Leicester Square Theatre

When Bridget Christie arrived in south west London for the first day of her drama scholarship at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts, she probably had loftier ambitions than standing on stage at the Edinburgh Festival 20 years later, berating her sound man while dressed in an elaborate ant costume.

Back in 1994, as she set out on the three-year course in Wandsworth, Christie harboured dreams of a rather more illustrious acting career.

Born in Gloucester to Irish parents, her escape to the city was meant to catapult her straight to the big time.

Perhaps it didn’t quite turn out the way she planned. But two decades on and Christie finds herself inching towards the ‘household name’ status as one of the most revered female stand-ups on the circuit.

Now in her mid-40s, she completed her 12th successive run at the Edinburgh Fringe last summer.

Her laugh-out-loud shows have spanned subjects ranging from her five-year stint as a Daily Mail gossip hound to the 17th century court of King Charles II.

But she revised her latest project at the last minute to tackle a topic much more commonplace in the comedy cannon – Brexit.

Previously titled Mortal, the show was supposed to catalogue snippets of her terminal decline – all the gory details, she says, “aging and water massages” – but the result of the EU referendum triggered an eleventh hour change of heart.

Out went the horseplay and in came the references to Brexiteer frontmen Michael Gove and Boris Johnson. Because You Demanded It, the title became.

“If you didn’t want to leave the EU, or you did, but now you don’t because everything’s gone to s***,” she says, “then this is absolutely the show for you.”

Christie has already sold out a handful of dates for her reprisal of the show at the Leicester Square Theatre, which kicks off on Tuesday (January 31).

It marks a growing admiration for the blossoming stand-up, who has been a favourite for years among her contemporaries.

While her best work has been reserved for the stage, Christie has also appeared on the box in several guises – Channel 4’s award-winning sketch show Cardinal Burns, the BBC’s panel show staples Have I Got News For You and Room 101 as well as a host of credits for Radio 4 favourites The Unbelievable Truth, The News Quiz, and The Infinite Monkey Cage.

Sling into her repertoire a series of regular national newspaper columns and a couple of celebrated books, and Christie is well on the way to national treasure territory.

Still carrying her distinctive Gloucestershire twang, Christie’s comedy is confident, cutting and stylish – but with a childlike naivety that gives her an endearing quality.

“It’s very exciting for me to be performing my own show on this stage,” she said of her recent performance at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon. “My younger drama school self would not believe this.”

Bridget Christie will perform Because You Demanded It at the Leicester Square Theatre between January 31 and February 11.