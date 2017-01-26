‘Triumphant and celebratory’ – The xx reflect on new album ‘I See You’ ahead of sell-out London shows

Only three British bands have bagged the honour of securing a gold-certified debut album in the US over the past 10 years. One Direction, you might have guessed. Mumford & Sons would have been a safe bet. But the other … ?

The xx, you might be surprised to discover, have shifted a dizzying 2.7 million copies of their two studio LPs and the low-key trio have a formidable following the world over.

The Londoners return with record number three this month, accompanied by no fewer than seven sold out shows at Brixton’s O2 Academy.

It’s an astonishing achievement for such an unconventional band. Their minimalist sound is characterised by the breathy vocals and softly-softly instrumentation of front-of-stage pairing Romy Madly Croft and Oliver Sim.

But it throbs with the stylish club beats of Jamie Smith, showering these skeletal songs in a cool afterglow.

“The record sounds triumphant and celebratory,” says Jamie, of the band’s third album, I See You.

“But the journey we went on and what we had to go through to get to this point should be acknowledged.”

I See You is the spoils of four years’ hard labour. A record that sees The xx performing with new nerve, transparency and clarity.

It’s overflowing with crisp, pop structures and off-beat crescendos that echo a dextrous DJ inching towards a climax without ever quite lifting the house lights.

Meanwhile, its lyric sheet moves from the danger and hopelessness of love to its deliciousness and rapture.

Electrifying and intense but at the same time tender and soft-centred, this is the three counterweights of The xx starting not just to realise but harness their full potential.

In the four years since the trio’s last album, Coexist, Jamie has shot to solo stardom with the huge success of his 2015 LP In Colour.

Aptly-titled, it explored a more lively and explosive style than the band’s previously spider-framed songs – an influence that is plain to see on I See You.

“Jamie’s record had a big effect on me,” admits Romy. “It was the sense of being outside of something you’d been involved in.

“Observing it, I found, made me appreciate what I do a lot more. There was so much pride and admiration in what Jamie had done … but it also inspired a hunger.”

Work on I See You began with conversations between Oliver and Romy while Jamie was still making In Colour.

In contrast to their previous albums, which were crafted while bunkered down in secret studios, the trio travelled to Los Angeles, Texas, New York and finally Iceland to put together the 10 tracks.

Their experimentation led to new sounds and textures – from Oliver’s afrobeat bass to Romy’s more playful purr and a terrifically inventive sample pinched from Hall & Oates’ I Can’t Go For That on the lead single On Hold.

With their unforeseen reach, The xx have quietly become trusted hands across the wider pop hemisphere.

Romy has written with Kelela, Jamie produced for Drake and Alicia Keys. The band even curated their own festival, Night and Day, extending branches from London to Berlin and Lisbon.

“We’ve always really loved pop and for this record we were trying to find new ways of doing things,” adds Romy.

“It was terrifying but I think I knew it was going to be horrible and I wanted that. I knew it was going to be a test.”

The xx were once a lesson in beautiful compression, looking inward, exploring quietude and subtlety.

But they are more than that, today. Three friends who obsessed together, drifted apart and found an invigorated new meaning and purpose.

“It’s about seeing reflections of yourself in other people,” says Jamie. “It’s basically us understanding each other better. Being pals again. We went through lots of ways of saying that and I See You seemed the best.”

The xx perform at the O2 Academy in Brixton between March 8 and 15. Tickets have sold out for all dates. The new album I See You is out now.