BIG INTERVIEW: ‘Hospital staff are being stretched to breaking point’

Julie Messenger has been working in and around the health service for the last 35 years. In that time she has experienced hospital wards operating close to capacity and nursed patients with the most complex conditions back to health.

But today the challenges of working on the front line of the NHS are greater than ever – and the mounting pressure places a huge weight of responsibility on the shoulders of doctors and nurses.

“It’s such a complex organisation for people to work in,” she says.

“People are working on an emotional edge most of the time. There are a lot of emotions running high, but there is a deep commitment and compassion among staff.”

Julie has been providing expert guidance to the team of filmmakers behind the BBC’s ground-breaking documentary series Hospital.

The six-part series has given the media unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the five west London hospitals within the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

As an academic consultant, Julie’s role has been to advise the production team on their use of language and selection of footage, helping to ensure that what goes to air is truly reflective of day-to-day life on the wards.

She says the series has shone a light not only on the financial pressures of the Imperial operation, but also on the everyday impact of stretched services on ordinary NHS workers.

“This has been the single most pertinent documentary I have worked on. It shows how individuals are actually working out there in the health service. It’s true and authentic,” she says.

“It covers the frustrations people are working under but also the compassion that staff have to do this for service users, despite increasingly complex and difficult working environments.

“Often we see programmes that just scratch the surface, but this really gets under the surface. It looks at what it means to work in the NHS.”

Julie now works as head of nursing at the Open University but retains close links to the health service, having spent most of the 1980s working in clinical settings before making the move to education.

She is still in the process of reviewing later episodes of Hospital that will be broadcast over the next few weeks, offering feedback and translating medical jargon.

It has been an eye-opening process, she says, to see camera crews given unprecedented access to intensive care units, surgical theatres, patient waiting rooms and even board meetings in order to lay bare the pressures facing bosses at some of London’s biggest hospitals.

Among the major issues the series has uncovered is the desperate shortage of beds and the impossible decisions experts are forced to make when prioritising patients.

“It is a massive infrastructure job simply to manage beds and the through-put of patients,” Julie explains.

“In the show you see what are almost like war rooms being set up to try to cope with it.

“There are consultants talking about the amount of time they are having to spend on bed management rather than clinical care – and there’s no easy answer for that.”

Imperial is home to many of the world’s leading experts in the medical field, and it therefore faces the challenge of coping with specialist trauma cases arriving from outside of London.

But the grinding backlog caused by the slow discharge of patients to other services has pushed the operation almost to breaking point.

“One of the surgeons in the programme talks about the elastic of the hospital being stretched and stretched,” Julie adds. “But there is only so far that it can stretch.

“We know there are difficulties with out-of-hours provision. We know there is poor referral through to social care and that people with long-term complex conditions require highly-specialised beds.

“It is all tied into increasing public expectations that they will have care that is leading-edge and pushing boundaries.”

Julie has known both sides of the patient-doctor dynamic having spent five years in and out of hospital arranging care for her husband, who sadly died 18 months ago.

She says the programme has highlighted the best of the NHS in extremely testing times.

“These are people with enormous resolve and resilience, and unfortunately it’s the norm for people to be working under this level of stress and pressure now.

“It is so important that we keep these issues in the sphere of public debate.”

The next episode of Hospital will be broadcast on BBC Two on Wednesday (February 1) at 9pm.