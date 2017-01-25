Cash boost for charity’s bid to help ex-offenders ‘break the cycle’

A Shepherd’s Bush charity that helps ex-offenders turn their lives around has cashed in on a six-figure donation to cover the cost of a pioneering employment project.

The Upper Room can now set the wheels in motion for its ‘UR4Driving’ scheme after receiving a £107,000 grant from the City Bridge Trust.

The money will go towards a driving programme for disadvantaged people from some of the most deprived parts of London.

In exchange for the free driving lessons, ex-offenders will undertake 80 hours of personal development and employability workshops designed to steer them back towards a full-time job.

The charity hopes to “break the cycle” of re-offending and long-term unemployment among ex-offenders by providing the skills and motivation to help them find work.

Michael Buraimoh, operations director at the Upper Room, said the initiative would also help to reduce crime.

“We are delighted to have been awarded a three-year grant for our UR4Driving project,” he said.

“The grant will part-fund salary costs on the project as well as contribute towards the running costs.

“Apart from helping us provide ex-offenders with the opportunity to turn their lives around, the City Bridge Trust grant will also help us to deliver indirect social outcomes to the wider society through fewer victims of crime.”

Since 2010, almost 150 ex-offenders have earned a driving licence through the scheme.

Within nine months of completing the programme, around half of those people had gone on to find work or enter further education.

The grant forms part of the City Bridge Trust’s £20 million annual handout for disadvantaged communities across the capital.

It has awarded around 7,500 grants totalling more than £350 million since 1995.

Alison Gowman, chair of the City of London Corporation’s City Bridge Trust committee, said: “We are pleased to be able to support an organisation that is changing so many lives across London.

“Since the charity began in 1990 it has grown hugely and developed into an organisation that is providing vital services to many ex-offenders London-wide.

“Its projects are helping to offer life-changing services that have helped many break out of the cycle of re-offending. It is great that we are able to help such a worthwhile charity through the City Bridge Trust.”

The Upper Room began as a soup kitchen in the early 1990s but now caters for between 80 and 120 people every evening.

Last week the charity was awarded a grant from building merchant Jewson towards the cost of a new roof at its headquarters, St Saviour’s Wendell Park Church in Cobbold Road.