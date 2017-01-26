Hammersmith Bridge to close for a week during ‘essential’ repairs

Hammersmith Bridge is to be completely closed for more than a week while urgent repair works are carried out.

The ageing structure is in desperate need of refurbishment and can currently carry only one bus at a time.

Minor repairs will be made to the 130-year-old bridge during the February half-term week.

But work on a major revamp is not due to begin until the end of next year.

Transport for London currently controls traffic at both ends of the bridge to ensure the flow of vehicles does not breach the 7.5-tonne weight restriction.

The measure attracted controversy last September when it emerged that TfL had temporarily removed its bridge wardens despite concerns over safety.

No traffic will be allowed to pass over the bridge in either direction between Saturday February 11 and Monday February 20 while the repairs are carried out.

Hammersmith and Fulham council, which is responsible for the bridge, said the “interim repairs” were “essential” to ensure it remains safe for vehicles to use in the future.

The bridge will be operational again once next month’s repairs are completed.

But the council did not rule out further closures before the full refurbishment gets underway in late 2018.

An update on the council’s website said: “Hammersmith Bridge is presently operating under severe weight restrictions with only one bus in each direction permitted on the bridge at any one time.

“This essential maintenance work is crucial to ensuring this very old bridge can continue to operate effectively in the future.”

It added: “The bridge has an old, complex structure, high volumes of traffic and has been in need of urgent repair for some time. This means it is possible that further emergency repairs may be required between the interim works and the full refurbishment.”

Council teams have carried out in-depth surveys of the bridge to work out exactly what needs to be done to repair the structure.

It will be closely monitored over the next 18 months for signs of damage that could pose a safety risk.

The full refurbishment is expected to include strengthening of the overall structure and resurfacing of the road.

Drivers can expect to be diverted via Chiswick Bridge and Putney Bridge while the repairs are carried out, while the 33, 209, 283, 419 and 485 bus services will all terminate before the bridge.

The bridge will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists, who will have to dismount in order to cross.

The Grade II listed bridge was built in 1887 and supports more than 20,000 vehicles every day.