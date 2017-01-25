Swimming star Alesha hopes to fulfil Olympic dream in Tokyo

A talented young swimmer from Fulham says she is dreaming of reaching the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after benefiting from a unique sports scheme designed to develop the UK’s next generation of top athletes.

Alesha Kelly, 14, believes she has what it takes to compete alongside the world’s best in Japan.

The teenager, who is a pupil at the Lady Margaret School, was one of around 20 aspiring young athletes to win support from the GLL Sport Foundation last year.

The social enterprise, which runs several sports centres across London, puts forward the cash to help the stars of tomorrow realise their sporting dreams.

Its funding programme provides selected athletes with access to Better leisure centres as well as sports science and physiotherapy programmes as part of a wide-ranging package of financial support.

Alesha, who trains regularly at Brompton Swimming Club, is one of the GLL programme’s hottest prospects for the future.

The funding support for her Olympic bid will give her the chance to practice her strokes in larger pools while purchasing the essential kit to equip her for the ultimate sporting challenge.

And she hopes to go for the gold medal in the pool in Tokyo in three years time.

“The award will enable me to train in a range of venues, including 50-metre pools as I do not have regular access to these facilities currently, which has disadvantaged me in the past,” she said.

“It will also allow me to buy the equipment that will help give me the best possible chance to reach my goals, short and long term.”

The foundation supported a total of 59 athletes at the London Olympics in 2012 and another 45 at last year’s Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Its young stars, which include British 800m champion Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and double Olympic medal-winning taekwondo hero Lutalo Muhammad, bagged a combined total of 33 medals across the two competitions.

More than 10,000 athletes have benefited from the programmes since it began in 2008, with over £6 million being dished out to help our rising stars.

GLL is now looking for budding sports stars in Hammersmith and Fulham to follow in Alesha’s footsteps by applying for financial support.

The deadline for applications is February 20. For more information and to apply visit www.gllsportfoundation.org