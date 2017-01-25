Trevor Nunn returns to the Menier Chocolate Factory

Celebrated director Trevor Nunn will return to the Menier Chocolate Factory later this year to present major works from two of the greatest British playwrights of the twentieth century – Terence Rattigan’s Love in Idleness and Peter Shaffer’s Lettice and Lovage.

Nunn was the youngest ever Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, directing over thirty productions, including most of the Shakespeare canon, as well as Nicholas Nickleby and Les Misérables. He has previously directed A Little Night Music (also West End and Broadway) and Aspects of Love for the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Love in Idleness, which opens on 20th March, sees Nunn return to Rattigan, following the huge success of Flare Path, with another of the playwright’s trio of ‘war plays’, which also includes While the Sun Shines.

The play follows Michael, who returns from Canada after a four-year absence during the war as eighteen-year-old full of youthful ideology and leftist leanings. He is shocked to find his widowed mother Olivia is now the mistress of cabinet minister Sir John Fletcher, enjoying a comfortable society life. When Michael and John clash, sparks fly and relationships are tested as everyone learns some difficult lessons in love.

Nunn will also direct Lettice and Lovage by Peter Shaffer, which will open on 4th May.

Lettice, employed as a stately home tourist guide, has inherited theatricality and eccentricity from her mother. Caught embroidering the history of the house by Lotte, her supervisor, she is dismissed.

During the dismissal interview they uncover common ground with the result that she and Lotte develop an unlikely friendship. This is the first major revival of Lettice and Lovage since the 1987 West End production.

You can find further details on both productions by visiting the website www.menierchocolatefactory.com