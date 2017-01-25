A traditional musical theatre treat: Death Takes a Holiday at Charing Cross Theatre

Charing Cross Theatre, under the artistic direction of Thom Southerland has become something of a hub for musical theatre over the last year, championing otherwise unseen work and gaining huge acclaim for European premieres of shows like Titanic and Ragtime, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The latest production of Maury Yeston’s Death Takes a Holiday, is yet another triumph for the director, who is fast becoming a theatrical virtuoso and continues to exhibit excellence in the craft of presenting traditional musical theatre themes to new audiences.

Written in the 1920s and set in Northern Italy, shortly after World War I, Death Takes a Holiday follows Death, who after years of questioning why people fear him, takes on human form for three days so that he can mingle among mortals and find an answer.

With a book by multi-Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Peter Stone, Death Takes a Holiday is based on the 1928 Italian play of the same name, which went on to inspire the 1934 American Pre-Code romantic drama starring Fredric March, Evelyn Venable and Guy Standing. Many will recognise the story from its more recent incarnation entitled Meet Joe Black, a 1998 blockbuster film starring Brad Pitt.

Death takes on the persona of Prince Sirki (Chris Peluso) and after revealing himself and his intentions to the Duke (Mark Inscoe), takes up temporary residence in the family’s villa. However, events soon spiral out of control as Death falls in love with the Duke’s daughter, the beautiful young Gazia (Zoë Doano).

The charismatic couple beautifully portrays the heart warming and romantic story, with Peluso exhibiting a worryingly attractive creepiness, while maintaining his matinee idol exterior. Doano is equally impressive with a glorious traditional soprano voice and subtly steely characterisation.

The structure of the show has obvious echoes of musical theatre’s yesteryear; with plenty of unrequited love stories making the incidental character tracks hold more importance for the audience.

Gay Soper does dotty old Dame extremely well and her late blooming love for Dr. Dario, played with class by Anthony Cable, is wonderfully depicted with a senile sensuality.

Although only a small role rising star Samuel Thomas makes a huge impact as Eric and his Roberto’s Eyes is simply stunning, while James Gant’s waggish Fidele gives some light relief to the otherwise somber plot.

The musical highlight comes in Act 2 when Helen Turner and Scarlett Courtney join Zoë Doano as the lovelorn trio delightfully expresses their confusion over their feelings for their potential beaus in Finally to Know.

With an imposing set by Morgan Large and beautifully balanced orchestra under the expert baton of Dean Austin, audiences are transported back to a golden era of musical theatre, while Yeston’s intricate refrains continuously assist the narrative.

Death Takes a Holiday is a traditional musical theatre treat and a must see for fans of the burgeoning partnership of Yeston and Southerland.

Death Takes A Holiday will run at the Charing Cross Theatre from Monday 16 January to Saturday 4 March. If you would like any further details, you can visit the website www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk