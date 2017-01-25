Lewisham mayor calls for Millwall land grab to be shelved

EXCLUSIVE

Lewisham’s mayor Sir Steve Bullock has called for an end to the bid to seize three pockets of land around Millwall’s ground.

The borough’s chief believes issues over the future of the football club’s academy and the creation of a sports centre, Energise, to house it, need to be resolved before any regeneration can proceed.

And he believes the Lions’ board and developers Renewal – who stood to be the recipients if Lewisham grabbed the land – to come to an agreement on the giving the area around The Den a complete overhaul, and building thousands of houses.

His intervention is a crucial sea-change in Lions chairman John Berylson’s attempt to stop a compulsory purchase order (CPO) which would have taken three pockets of land away from the club – its car park, memorial garden and the Lions Centre, home of the Millwall Academy and Millwall Community Scheme (MSC).

Sir Steve, who is on the board of trustees of the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation (SCSF), which would have run Energise, said: “Information has been provided by Millwall to the council in the last few weeks that raised two concerns that appear not to have been addressed previously in regard to aspects of the future operation of the MSC and the operation of the Millwall Academy.

“I have always been clear that Millwall must be at the heart of the development and it is my view that these concerns need to be thoroughly addressed; the CPO should not proceed and that all parties concerned should enter discussions to identify an agreed way to achieve the regeneration of this area while resolving these concerns.

“Other issues of concern have been raised in relation to the operation of the SCSF and as soon as these concerns were raised I wrote to the council’s chief executive asking that an independent inquiry take place into them and I cannot comment further until the inquiry reports.”

He said he had not made any comment until now because of his involvement with SCSF.

“However it has been reported in the media yesterday that I am ‘unwavering in my support for the CPO’ i.e. the proposed CPO which would affect Millwall and other property owners in the area. This is not correct and in order to clarify matters I am making this statement.

“I have served as a trustee of the Surrey Canal Sport Foundation for several years because I want to see excellent sports and youth facilities provided in the New Bermondsey area as well as new housing. The proposed development was given planning permission in late 2011 by the strategic planning committee. That committee is independent of the mayor and cabinet and I am not, nor ever have been, a member of it. I have not taken part in any subsequent decisions that were required to be taken either by cabinet or a planning committee.

“Consideration of a proposed CPO which arises from the decision taken by the planning committee is the responsibility of the mayor and cabinet and this began in February 2016. For the reasons stated above I have played no part in those discussions.”