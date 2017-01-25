Billy Piper returns to Young Vic to reprise award winning role in Yerma

Billy Piper will return to the London stage later this year with her acclaimed portrayal of Lorca’s heroine Yerma at the Young Vic Theatre.

The play was critically acclaimed when it opened in August last year and is likely to be a must have ticket, when it returns to the Waterloo venue in July.

Piper won an Evening Standard award for her portrayal in the titular role, in Simon Stone’s production and will be joined on stage once again by Maureen Beattie, Brendan Cowell, John MacMillan and Charlotte Randle, when the show makes it’s triumphant return.

Yerma will run at the Young Vic Theatre from 26th July and 31st August.