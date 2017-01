Charlton will host a beamback of their derby against Wimbledon on February 11.

The Addicks saw their ticket allocation quickly sold out for the fixture at Kingsmeadow.

The beamback will be in Crossbars – The Valley’s North Stand lounge – and tickets are £8 adults and £5 for over-65s and under-18s.

The lounge can hold 500 people and will open at 1.30pm. Fans can book a place by calling 03330 144444.