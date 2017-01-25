Rising Star Harriet talks to us about her new album and Bush Hall gig

Following the release of her debut album last year, rising star Harriet is looking forward to getting out on the road and bringing her unique musical style to an ever increasing number of devoted fans, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The stylish songstress will journey around the UK to perform tracks from her new record simply entitled Harriet, with the tour culminating in a gig at the prestigious Bush Hall on 28th February.

Harriet’s new single Whoever You Are will be released to coincide with the start of the tour and the performer tells me, “It’s very up tempo and poppy, just what you need for the New Year. It felt like the most progressive song to choose for 2017 just because it’s quite a leap from the previous singles. This one has a slightly different edge so it’s going to be quite interesting to see how people react to that.”

The songwriter finds inspiration for her music in every corner of her life, from the people who are special to her, to chance encounters and even everyday events.

“When you’re a writer, whenever you meet someone, there’s this subconscious in built thing that starts to record the experience; whether its something that’s been said something that you feel or just a place, it kind of all goes in somehow. I certainly write from personal experience and I think that’s the best way to write.”

Harriet has been championed by BBC Radio 2 and has been described as “a lovely girl with a gorgeous, gorgeous voice” by Broadcaster Graham Norton.

Recorded at Angel Studios with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, her album has been described as “magnificent” with its enthralling songs that combines a contemporary production with ethereal strings that wash over Harriet’s signature layered vocals.

“There’s no one that I’ve seen or heard that’s doing what I’m doing, which is great because I stand out.”

Harriet said, “The fans love what I’m doing and it’s me, its real and its authentic and it’s great to be able to focus on myself and what I’m doing.”

As well as the self-penned numbers, Harriet also includes some favourite covers in her set including Michael Jackson’s 1980s hit She’s out of my Life.

“I love performing the up tempo poppy songs but for me there’s something really special about being able to sing to an audience with nothing other than my instrument and a piano. Just sharing a moment with an audience in that intimate way has always given me something.”

The singer songwriter promises to provide an eclectic mix of music on her tour and is looking forward to sharing it with her audiences.

“Hopefully it will up lift people but also make them feel a bit melancholy. I’d like to think I can take people to places they have forgotten that they once went.”

You can catch Harriet at Bush Hall on the 28th February. If you would like any further information, you can visit the website http://www.bushhallmusic.co.uk or you can go to Harriet’s own website to listen to some of her music www.harrietsmusic.com