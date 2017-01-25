‘Love hormone’ could boost IVF treatment, say London scientists

Improved fertility treatments could be on the horizon thanks to a ‘love hormone’ that boosts sexual appetite, according to some of London’s top scientists.

Experts at Imperial College London said the chemical kisspeptin could lead to treatments for depression and psycho-sexual disorders.

The hormone influences reproductive behaviour by stimulating areas of the brain that control emotions.

Brain scans on 29 male volunteers found that it fired neurons in these regions when they viewed arousing images.

The discovery, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, could lead to improved treatments for in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Professor Waljit Dhillo, of Imperial College London, said: “Collectively our data provide evidence of an undescribed role for kisspeptin in integrating sexual and emotional brain processing with reproduction in humans.

“These results have important implications for our understanding of reproductive biology and are highly relevant to the current pharmacological development of kisspeptin as a potential therapeutic agent for patients with common disorders of reproductive function.”

Kisspeptin, which was discovered in 2003, is so-called because its production is controlled by a gene known as KISS1.

Early studies suggested it could help prevent miscarriage in women and offer a safer form of IVF, as well as treating delayed puberty in boys.

It is believed that kisspeptin could play a leading role in female and male fertility too.

The latest findings suggest kisspeptin also controls reproductive hormones and brain activity in the limbic system, which regulates emotion and behaviour.

Prof Dhillo said: “We demonstrate that kisspeptin administration enhances limbic responses to sexual and bonding stimuli and that this activity correlates with reward measures, improved positive mood, and reduced sexual aversion.

“In addition, kisspeptin attenuates negative mood. This suggests that kisspeptin, in addition to its established role in the reproductive hormonal cascade, can also influence related sexual and emotional brain processing, thereby providing integration among reproduction, sexual responses, and bonding.

“These findings have important ramifications for our understanding of reproductive biology.”