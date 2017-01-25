Millwall express fears over Lewisham’s external inquiry into land grab

Millwall have expressed their relief that an attempt to grab land around their stadium will now go to an independent inquiry.

But club supremo Steve Kavanagh has queried whether it can be impartial if its terms of reference and chairman are set by Lewisham council.

The borough’s chief executive Barry Quirk yesterday said an “independent external review” would be ordered into matters related to a compulsory purchase order of three sites around The Den. The land would be seized by Lewisham under the CPO, then handed over to developer Renewal to build hundreds of homes.

But Kavanagh said: “We would challenge the independence of the investigation if it were established and given terms of reference by the council’s chief executive, mayor or cabinet.

“We do not feel that our comments and objections to the whole CPO procedure have been listened to by independent minds so far.

“We welcome the announcement of an investigation into the funding of the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation and into the proposed Energize sports centre. Millwall Football Club has had doubts about the reality of this scheme for some time and has been deeply concerned because it has a vital bearing on the future of the Millwall Community Trust and on the club’s academy.

“We look forward to seeing the full details of how an independent investigation will be conducted and we assume that we will be fully and directly involved in the process.

“The club’s lawyers have written to the council, which continues to seek meetings with Millwall Football Club and the Millwall Community Trust about how our academy and the MCT might be accommodated within Energize. We question the validity of such discussions – which are potentially very time consuming – while the Energize scheme is in disarray.