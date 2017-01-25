Delays and disruption to hit Tube as drivers prepare for strikes

Further delays and cancellations are expected to hit the London Underground tonight as Tube drivers prepare for the latest round of strike action.

The 24-hour walkout begins at 9pm and is likely to cause major hold-ups for morning commuters on Thursday (January 26).

A reduced service is expected to run on the Central line while the Waterloo & City line will be closed for the entirety of the strike.

The dispute centres on plans to move train operators between depots on the Central line.

Union bosses said staff were being sent “from pillar to post” to plug gaps created by staffing shortages.

But transport chiefs said the strike was “unnecessary” and stressed that “all reasonable efforts” had been made to resolve the dispute.

The walkouts are the latest to cause problems on the Underground following strikes that led to the closure of all central London stations before Christmas.

Transport for London has urged the Rail Maritime and Transport union to abandon tonight’s strike action and prevent disruption to services.

If the strike goes ahead there will be no service east of Leytonstone and a reduced service on the rest of the Central line.

The knock-on impact of the action is expected to cause delays on the Victoria and Jubilee lines as well.

Local bus routes will be boosted with additional services but are expected to be very busy.

Peter McNaught, TfL’s operations director for the Central line, said: “We apologise to customers for the disruption they may experience due to this unnecessary strike.

“We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute with the RMT through talking through the issues with them and we have minimised the number of employees affected from 30 to eight.

“We urge the RMT to engage with us to resolve this issue and to withdraw the strike action, which will only cause needless disruption to Londoners.”

TfL said it needed to move the drivers to other depots in order to provide “the best possible service” to customers.

Transport chiefs argue the move is in line with agreements already in place with the unions.

But the RMT claim the move is unfair on workers.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts through the ACAS machinery to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces.

“Let us be in no doubt, if London Underground are allowed to get away with this move on the Central line they will start shunting drivers around the combine at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences.

“Our members will be sent out from pillar to post to plug gaps that are solely down to staffing shortages.

“With massive budget cuts in the pipeline at LU this is a straw in the win as to how the company expects to operate in the future.”