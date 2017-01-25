Moped gang in ‘smash and grab’ raid at Louis Vuitton store

A moped gang smashed their way into a Louis Vuitton store in central London before making off with thousands of pounds worth of designer gear.

The suspects drove a van through the front of the store in Sloane Street, Knightsbridge, at around 1am yesterday morning.

They grabbed items from the store – where handbags can sell for more than £3,500 – before making their getaway on mopeds.

The incident is the latest in a series of ‘smash and grab’ raids by moped gangs on designer stores in and around central London.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were informed at 12.50am on Tuesday that there was a burglary in progress at a Louis Vuitton shop.

“Officers attended and discovered a silver Ford Transit van had been driven into the front of the shop and left at the scene.

“A number of suspects were reported to have entered the shop and removed goods.

“The value of the items stolen is not known at this time.”

He said no arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing.

It comes less than a week after thieves riding mopeds targeted the Chronext store in Piccadilly, smashing through windows and making off with a stash of expensive watches.

Police said the robbery was carried out by four men riding two mopeds last Thursday (January 19).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kensington and Chelsea police team on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.