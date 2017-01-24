Crystal Palace handed survival boost as Wilfried Zaha heading home

Crystal Palace are set to have Wilfried Zaha back earlier than expected from Africa Cup of Nation duty – after Ivory Coast were eliminated tonight.

Zaha’s country were pre-tournament favourites but failed to progress from the group stage following a 1-0 defeat to Morocco. Ivory Coast had to win to qualify.

There was a possibility that the Eagles winger could be away until into February. He will report back to his club and should be available to feature against AFC Bournemouth next Tuesday.

Zaha has been Palace’s in-form attacker and his return ahead of the expected schedule is a major boost for boss Sam Allardyce.