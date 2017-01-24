Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Crystal Palace handed survival boost as Wilfried Zaha heading home

By Richard Cawley -
Photo: Keith Gillard

Crystal Palace are set to have Wilfried Zaha back earlier than expected from Africa Cup of Nation duty – after Ivory Coast were eliminated tonight.

Zaha’s country were pre-tournament favourites but failed to progress from the group stage following a 1-0 defeat to Morocco. Ivory Coast had to win to qualify.

There was a possibility that the Eagles winger could be away until into February. He will report back to his club and should be available to feature against AFC Bournemouth next Tuesday.

Zaha has been Palace’s in-form attacker and his return ahead of the expected schedule is a major boost for boss Sam Allardyce.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

