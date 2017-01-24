What’s the secrecy over Greenwich parks consultation asks Tory opposition

AN OPPOSITION councillor is questioning the “secrecy” over a parks consultation after his Freedom of Information request is refused.

Conservative councillor Spencer Drury is incensed that Greenwich council has turned down his FOI request on the results of its “Future of Parks and Open Spaces” consultation held last summer. The councillor for Eltham North is now questioning the reasons for the apparent lack of transparency and fears here changes to access to parks and reduced services in them.

The results of the consultation was originally due to be published last August but the council has still not made them public despite repeated requests from Cllr Drury.

The council has since launched a new consultation targeted only at certain groups, claiming that in the original exercise some people including youngsters were under-represented.

Cllr Drury was informed his FOI was refused on the basis that the information is being held “with a view to its publication at some future date”.

Cllr Drury, said: “What are Labour councillors hiding? Many residents are deeply cynical about the way Greenwich council conducts its consultations – and they are normally written in such a way that all but guarantees the results will support whatever policy change Labour councillors have already decided.

“If the council asks residents for their views, they should be prepared to share the results. The council’s new consultation is only open to certain groups, which makes me even more worried that they are trying to skew the results to get the answer they want.

“All of this calls into question Labour’s councillors’ future plans for our parks and open spaces, which are such an important part of the borough.”

A spokesman from the council, said: “The Royal Borough received a very pleasing response to its initial online Parks and Open Spaces consultation undertaken last year with over 800 participating residents. Unfortunately, certain groups were not well represented. A decision was therefore taken to carry out further targeted consultation and to present the findings with the Draft Parks and Open Spaces Strategy that is due to be presented to the Cabinet in April 2017. “