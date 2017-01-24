Mencap makers of bespoke furniture from reclaimed wood get a cash boost

ADULTS with learning difficulties who make bespoke furniture and crafts from reclaimed wood celebrated a cash boost

Greenwich Mencap has netted £5000 to help market the products made at Riverwood Craft Centre in Woolwich from the Santander Foundation,

The grant will enable adults with learning disabilities, who are working on the project, to develop team and communication skills while creating marketing materials.

Anna-Maria Cahalane, the training, education and development manager at Greenwich Mencap, said: “We are delighted to have received this grant for our Riverwood team. The members make the most amazing bespoke furniture and crafts from reclaimed wood and will now be able to work as a team to really promote their products’.

Amy Slack, Manager at the Santander Foundation said: “Our branch is committed to playing a key part in the community and we are delighted to be supporting Greenwich Mencap and hope the donation makes a real difference to local people.”

Greenwich Mencap was established 60 years ago to support those with learning difficulties and ensure their voices are heard.