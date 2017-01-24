Police hunt man who ‘exposed himself’ to girl, 12, on bus

Police have released CCTV images of a suspect who allegedly exposed himself in front of a 12-year-old girl on a bus in west London.

Detectives are hunting a man in connection with the allegation and have appealed for help to identify the suspect.

The man allegedly put his hand down the front of his trousers and exposed himself as he sat opposite the girl on the 94 Routemaster bus travelling towards Notting Hill gate last November.

Police said the girl had been “extremely upset” by the incident and got off the bus at the next stop.

She told her parents what had happened when she arrived home and they immediately called the police.

Officers from the Met’s roads and transport team have launched an appeal for help to identify the suspect, who was seen boarding the bus at Holland Park before taking a seat on the lower deck.

He is described as a white man, aged between 30 and 40, with short, dark, thinning hair.

The suspect, captured above on CCTV, was wearing a dark jacket and blue fitted jeans.

The incident occurred on Friday November 25 at around 4.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Cara Newton on 07766 248 387 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.