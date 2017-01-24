Cost of parking ‘stifling business growth’ across London

The cost of parking in London is “stifling business growth” for thousands of independent traders, according to a major lobby group.

The Federation of Small Businesses said councils were using car parks as a “cash cow” to collect huge profits.

Freedom of information requests revealed that the average cost of a single business parking permit has shot up by more than 80 per cent across London over the last 10 years.

Some boroughs had seen increases of more than 200 per cent – well above the rate of inflation – since 2006.

Steve Warwick, chairman for the FSB’s London group, said: “For many small businesses the costs of doing business in the capital are stifling business growth.

“We need to see policymakers at national, regional and local level realise the implications of poor planning and parking policies on businesses that rely on the road network for their operations.”

More than half of FSB members in London said parking costs were having a “significant impact” on the success of their businesses.

The federation has long argued that councils should do more to accommodate business vehicles on high streets in order to support small firms.

It says Berwick Street, in Soho, is a particular problem area where fruit and vegetable traders are losing out on parking space.

Robin Smith, owner of Soho Dairy and chairman of the Berwick Street Traders Society, said: “Street markets provide increasingly important community services.

“Our market is a vital piece of the social-economic infrastructure of Soho. But unfortunately councils can be slow to change and in the time it takes to fully appreciate what they are losing, it is lost.

“The loss of parking for fresh fruit and veg traders makes it impossible to operate in urban centres and could be terminal for Berwick Street Market.”

London Councils, the organisation representing local authorities in the capital, has been contacted for comment.