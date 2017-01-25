Ricky Holmes: Hard to replace Charlton striker favourite Magennis

Ricky Holmes has admitted that Josh Magennis’ injury is a setback – with Charlton not having a ready-made replacement for the Northern Ireland international.

The striker came off early on in the 0-0 South London derby draw with Millwall and faces around a month out with ankle damage.

Holmes marked his return from a broken foot by featuring in the final 10 minutes at The Valley.

“He’s probably the biggest miss out of the whole team with the work he gives us,” said the former Northampton winger. “We haven’t really got a replacement with Lee Novak being out.

“Tony Watt has got great ability. Considering he hadn’t had a lot of minutes [on loan at Hearts] he ran his socks off. He seems in a lot better place than I saw him in pre-season. He has got tonnes of ability.

“Josh is going to be a miss but Tony gave it his all. Lee is coming back. We’ve got Nicky Ajose as well, so there are options available.”

