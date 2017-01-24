Under the Bridge welcomes giants of the music world including The Black Crowes, The Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane

One of London’s premier live music venues is gearing up to host an eclectic mix of music over the next few months, with legends of the industry lining up to perform.

Under the Bridge on Fulham Road will play host to some giants of the music world including Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes, Berlin’s digital hardcore legends Atari Teenage Riot and members of The Grateful Dead, who will perform alongside Jefferson Airplane at the prestigious West London venue.

In February revelers can look forward to the landmark first live Grateful Dead album performed in its entirety by an all-star band, featuring Tom Constanten of the Grateful Dead and members of Jefferson Starship, Bob Weir’s Ratboy and the David Crosby Band.

Also on the programme is Aswad, one of the most important reggae artists to ever emerge from the UK, Their early hits such as Warrior Charge & Three Babylon brought the band a massive following, while UK number one hit with Don’t Turn Around in 1988 cemented their position and one of the best bands around.

There will also be performances from Neue Deutsche Musik and John Lee Hooker Jr.

This is before the legendary Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes brings his latest project to the club, The Magpie Salute, which will be played at Under the Bridge in April for the band’s hugely anticipated debut UK performance. Following on from their four-date run in New York, this is the first time the band will be hitting British shores. Audiences can expect classic Crowes and much more.

