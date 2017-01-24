Charlton misfit doesn’t appear close to Valley exit

El-Hadji Ba’s long-term future is no clearer – despite the midfielder having no part to play at Charlton Athletic.

We reported in September that the former Sunderland man was training with the club’s development squad under Russell Slade.

And a change of manager has made no difference to Ba’s prospects of making a first-team return with the League One club.

He recently trialled with Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag but no move happened off the back of it.

Charlton are believed to have offered a termination of the contract earlier in the season but that was rejected by Ba.

The standard practise in that case is to offer a lump sum to a player – not the full amount due – with them quickly moving on to pen terms elsewhere.

Ba signed from Sunderland in July 2015 on a free transfer and has another 18 months left to run.