Charlton boss made striker decision – and that triggered Vetokele’s Sint-Truiden loan switch

Charlton have confirmed that Igor Vetekole has completed his loan switch to Sint-Truiden.

The Angolan international had spent the first half of the campaign with Zulte Waregem but will see out the remainder of the 2016-17 season with the Canaries.

Sint-Truiden is also under the control of Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet.

The South London Press understands that Addicks boss Karl Robinson was able to bring either Vetokele or Tony Watt back from their respective loans in the transfer window – opting for the Scot.

Vetokele was a fairly significant outlay in July 2014 as then Charlton boss Bob Peeters brought him in from FC Copenhagen. After an impressive start to life in the Championship he suffered an injury-wrecked second part of the campaign.

The Addicks were keen to get a big earner off their books but it is unlikely that Zulte Waregem paid a major chunk of his salary.

Vetokele has yet to score in the Jupiler Pro League but played the full 90 minutes for Sint Truiden in a 3-1 loss to Anderlecht.

Cristian Ceballos, another still on the payroll of the Addicks, has been with the Belgian outfit since the end of June.