Millwall boss would swap Premier League visit of Watford in FA Cup for League One match

Neil Harris has once again reiterated that Millwall’s focus remains firmly on League One promotion despite Sunday’s FA Cup tie at home to Watford.

The Lions produced one of the upsets of the previous round as they defeated a much-changed Bournemouth side 3-0 at The Den.

And next up is more Premier League opposition, in the shape of Watford.

Harris said: “We’ll relish it and prepare diligently. They are a good side.

“Our main focus is the league, we’re concentrating on that. I’d much rather be playing a league game at the weekend, I’ve got to be honest.

“I’m looking forward to us trying to cause an upset – there is no doubt the Bournemouth result was an upset. The press we received afterwards highlighted the fact. Watford is the same.

“It is a really good distraction for us. The boys have all said it – it is a good opportunity just to perform. To give a real Millwall performance, that’s how we look at it.

“The league is the most important. We want to make sure we’re in and around the play-offs and then in there come the end of the season. That’s just the honest reality of it.

“It is a tough league this season, better than last year.”