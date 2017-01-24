Search for a doggy star in Wimbledon

Has your dog got star quality?

If your pet pooch is the canine equivalent of Brad Pitt or Scarlett Johansson, then they could win a place in the spotlight in the beautiful and romantic opera La Boheme, coming to New Wimbledon Theatre on Tue 14 Feb 2017.

Award-winning opera director and producer Ellen Kent said: “People say never work with children or animals but I love to do both. The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit. Since then we’ve had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a 6ft wingspan on stage.

“Many years ago when we last did La Boheme and asked local people to volunteer their pets it was a huge success. We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners!

“We’re a nation of animal lovers after all. I’m sure there is plenty of doggie talent out there.”

Pets needs to be well behaved and small – and his owner, will need to be prepared to go onstage in costume to look after him or her.

Ellen Kent brings one of the most romantic operas ever written to the stage in her new tour, traditionally staged featuring beautiful sets and costumes. The set reflects the Bohemian art of the period and will include a brass band, snow effects and Musetta’s dog will also make an entrance.

Puccini’s masterpiece, La Boheme, is based on Henri Murger’s novel Scenes de la vie de boheme. Set in Paris, it focuses on the love between seamstress Mimi and poet Rodolfo.

This classic tale of Parisian love and loss features many famous arias including ‘Your Tiny Hand is Frozen’, ‘They Call Me Mimi’ and ‘Musetta’s Waltz’.

To audition your dog send a photograph to Ellen Kent: ellen@ellenkent.co.uk. (Mobile 07775 626869) and include your contact number and address as well as the breed, height, weight, age and name of your dog.

If you are successful, we will contact you a several weeks before the performance.

For any further details you can visit the website http://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/