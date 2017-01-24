CHELSEA FC COMPETITION: Win tickets to Legends tour of Stamford Bridge with Gary Chivers and Colin Pates

You can join two talented Chelsea legends Colin Pates and Gary Chivers in an unforgettable tour of Stamford Bridge for FREE in our great competition.

LWN Sport has joined forces with our friends at Chelsea FC to offer one lucky winner two tickets to this fantastic opportunity to have a look around the inner sanctum that is Stamford Bridge on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 2.30pm.

During the Legends Tour, you will have the chance spend time with Pates, who went on to become a teacher and Chivers, who tried his hand as a Black Cab driver and hear their experiences first hand, as they take you around the players’ dressing rooms, the press room, the tunnel, the dugout and much more.

The tour includes:

– A behind-the-scenes tour, including access to the dressing rooms and the tunnel

– Personal anecdotes from both players

– Signed personalised photo of the legends

– Q&A session

– Access to the Chelsea FC Museum

– Museum guidebook and audio guide

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this great competition is to answer correctly the following question: Which player went onto become a teacher and which a Black Cab driver?,

Send your answer, by email only to paul.lagan@slp.co.uk

The deadline for entry is Friday, February 3 at noon.

You have to make your own way to and from Stamford Bridge, as this is a ticket-only competition, but it will be well worth it.

Now if you don’t win but still want to go, of course you can.

Just buy a ticket!

Prices are £70 for adults. Spaces are limited, so book online now, call 0371 811 1955 or email tours@chelseafc.com

Good luck.