Freight derailment causing rail chaos in South London

Commuters face nightmare journeys to work this morning after a freight train derailed near Lewisham last night.

The incident has caused major disruption to the Southeastern network leaving many trains cancelled and delays.

There were also early delays caused by emergency engineering work near Wimbledon.

Thousands of passengers have been unable to travel to work as the trains were suspended and cancelled due to the accident.

Southeastern tweeted shortly after 6am to say the train had derailed in the Lewisham area, adding: “All services through the area will be disrupted, with some services suspended. Disruption is expected to last all day. Please make sure you check before travelling.”

Its staff also apologised for the delay in responding to tweets: “We are receiving a high volume of tweets sorry. We’re trying to respond to as many as we can. You will be able to claim Delay Repay if you are delayed by 30 minutes or more today.”

The firm said tickets would be accepted on bus routes, Underground services and on other rail and tram services in the area.

Network Rail said the derailment happened shortly before 6am and that it had a team of engineers at the site by 6.15am.

There were no passengers aboard and no-one was injured in the incident.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Owing to a freight train derailment between Lewisham and Hither Green services are severely disrupted into and out of Charing Cross and Cannon Street.

“Passengers are advised to check their journey before they travel.”

Southeastern Railway said: “There will be no service on the following routes:

“New Beckenham to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street

“Sidcup to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street

“Tunbridge Wells to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street

“Sevenoaks to Charing Cross or Cannon Street (stopping services)

“A shuttle service is being arranged to run on the following routes:

“Hayes to New Beckenham

“Dartford to Sidcup

“Trains on the following routes will also be diverted:

“Hastings to Charing Cross or Cannon Street will be diverted to London Bridge via Redhill.

“Ramsgate to Charing Cross services will be diverted to London Victoria.”