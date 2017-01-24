World’s first ‘selfie’ exhibition to open at London’s Saatchi Gallery

A new art exhibition is to open at one of London’s most prestigious galleries – celebrating the history of the ‘selfie’.

Displays at the Saatchi Gallery in Sloane Square will examine the “truly creative potential” of personal pictures as a form of self-expression.

It is thought to be the world’s first exhibition focusing on the modern-day photography craze, which is often mocked for its inanity.

The show, From Selfie to Self-Expression, will also highlight the emerging role of the smartphone as an artistic medium, with 10 top photographers specially commissioned to create new artworks using only their mobiles.

The exhibition opens on March 31 and runs for two months.

Nigel Hurst, the gallery’s chief executive, said: “In many ways, the selfie represents the epitome of contemporary culture’s transition into a highly-digitalised and technologically-advanced age as mobile phone technology has caught up with the camera.

“The exhibition will present a compelling insight into the history and creative potential of the selfie.

“Our commissioning of work by 10 young British photographers completes the narrative and highlights the exciting potential of the very latest technology to encourage creativity.”

Artists including Tracy Emin, Kutlug Ataman, Christopher Baker and Juno Calypso will features alongside work by the likes of Van Gogh, Rembrandt and Velasquez in the exhibition.

The gallery says the show will include examples of selfies “from the beautiful and sublime to the mad, bad and downright dangerous”.

Smartphone manufacturer Huawei has teamed up with the gallery to deliver the exhibition.

Glory Zhang, from the company’s consumer business group, said: “After a decade of smartphone photography we have reached a tipping point.

“We are moving from documenting our engagement with the world through selfies to projecting our personalities onto the world through our creativity. The smartphone has become a tool of artistic expression.”