‘Major step’ for London’s music scene as venues stabilise

London Mayor Sadiq Khan hailed a “major step” towards rebuilding London’s live music scene after a report revealed the number of venues has not fallen – for the first time in a decade.

The London Music Board report said there were currently 94 venues in London contributing more than £90 million to the capital’s economy every year.

In 2016 there were as many venues opening as there were closing, meaning that the number of places to see live music did not fall for the first time since 2007.

The board was set up by former mayor Boris Johnson to oversee an ambitious rescue plan for London’s music venues.

It followed a City Hall review of the capital’s grassroots scene, which found that one in three venues had closed since 2007.

The mayor said grassroots venues were the foundation of a successful music industry, producing artists as varied as Adele, Ed Sheeran and The Rolling Stones.

He added: “We’ve taken positive steps to address some of the challenges facing grassroots music venues but there’s still much to be done.”

Amy Lamé, London’s Night Czar, has been appointed chairman of the London Music Board as part of her remit to act as champion for the night-time economy.

The board includes representatives from the music industry, local government and the tourism sector.

Ms Lamé said: “Over the past few years we’ve lost too many of these amazing venues so it’s vital that we act now to protect the ones we have and to encourage new places to open.

“Although these first signs of recovery are encouraging, it’s important to recognise that more work needs to take place to secure the future of the capital as a centre for music.”

A key aspect of the rescue plan is to introduce the ‘agent of change’ principle to guide planning decisions.

It would mean that developers who build new homes near existing venues would be responsible for ensuring their properties are soundproofed.

Several venues have faced closure in recent years because of complaints made by neighbouring residents.

During his election campaign, Mr Khan promised to introduce the ‘agent of change’ principle in the next London Plan.

Mark Davyd, chief executive of the Music Venue Trust, a charity set up to campaign for the protection of live venues, said: “Since the original rescue plan for grassroots music venues was published we’ve made some great progress.

“We’ve set up the London Music Board, welcomed our newly-appointed Night Czar to chair the board and we’ve taken steps to implement agent of change.

“I’m looking forward to working with the mayor’s team to continue to address the challenges that grassroots music venues are facing in London and hopefully we’ll see a return to growth in the sector which will benefit not only Londoners and local communities but the wider music industry.”