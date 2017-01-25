Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1 – Eagles have WORST points total ever at this stage in Premier League era

Selhurst Park was cold on Saturday – the kind of chill that settles into your bones and makes them ache – but there is no doubt that Crystal Palace are feeling the heat.

The Eagles are in their biggest fight for Premier League survival since they won their place in the top flight four years ago.

In fact, make that ever since England’s top-flight has been rebranded.

Because never have Palace had such a low total after 22 matches in a 20-club division since it changed from being Division One.

This is their eighth campaign at this level since then. And even in 1993, 1995 and 1998 – when the Eagles went down – they had 27 points and, in the latter two instances, 22.

If nothing else, that should serve to emphasise just how dire a position Palace find themselves in. Interestingly though, in 2014 and 2015 they only had four more points than the 16 they possess now.

Their previous lowest total at this juncture was 18 in 2005. Norwich and Southampton joined them in swapping divisions.

If you don’t count the opening couple of weeks of this campaign – when the standings mean absolutely nothing – this is the first time that Palace have been in the relegation zone since the start of 2015.

The answer that time was a new manager. Alan Pardew started with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in SE25 on January 10 to lift them back out of the bottom three.

Sam Allardyce has not enjoyed instant success since taking over, not aided in the slightest by injuries and a recruitment process which seemed more intent on bringing in marquee signings at the expense of balance in the past few windows.

Yohan Cabaye was a club-record capture from PSG in 2015 but it felt more like a statement buy than what Palace needed at the time. One of the by-products of the Frenchman’s arrival was Jason Puncheon losing a deep-lying central role that had worked so well.

You can’t say that the Eagles haven’t spent the money. Even this summer they went big by landing Christian Benteke – once again smashing their biggest fee. Andros Townsend and James Tomkins’ arrival for a combined total of £23million was serious dough too.

But that kind of outlay also puts a strain on the wagebill.

Only Benteke – out of the summer incomings – has really produced something meaningful in return.

Townsend has been a disappointment up until this point and Palace would sell if a bidder came onto the scene. The problem is that six months of underwhelming displays mean that loan offers are likely to be the only ones heading the club’s way.

The results are pure relegation form. Palace have lost six of their last seven fixtures and taken five points from a possible 45.

Allardyce’s only victory since taking control has been a grinding FA Cup win over his old club Bolton Wanderers – even then needing Benteke’s ruthless finishing – to avoid being knocked out of a competition which is simply not a concern in their current desperate plight..

Allardyce has admitted privately that it will take more than one window to lick Palace back into the kind of shape required.

But it is this latest month-long period of transfer activity which is going to be pivotal to giving a squad lacking in belief and cohesion a major shot in the arm.

Even then, Palace’s need for new faces is likely to rebound on them. Selling clubs, players and their agents are all going to ramp up their demands.

Just as much of an issue is stockpiling of average players. Jordon Mutch, Chung-yong Lee and Fraizer Campbell are examples of that. Premier League quality? Not anywhere near often enough. Championship? Yes, but their salaries are a stumbling block to getting them out of the door.

Allardyce is a vastly experienced operator at this level but just one point on the board since coming in before Christmas will be deeply troubling.

Without an influx of new faces – Jeffrey Schlupp the only arrival in three weeks of the window being open – he opted at the weekend to move to a 5-3-2 formation.

It could well be the way forward. It felt like an option which Pardew should have explored when you consider the fragility and vulnerability it displayed before his dismissal.

But you couldn’t say it was a success against an Everton side which still managed to create a fairly steady stream of chances against a home side who defended deep, and in numbers.

Wayne Hennessey got credit for making saves from the likes of Kevin Mirallas, Ross Barkley and Ramiro Funes Mori, but they were all at a height and position that did not make them remarkable.

In fact the Wales international spilled a couple more shots which could have been more of an issue if the opposition had followed in more.

Palace had just two shots on target, compared to eight for Ronald Koeman’s side.

And Joel Robles only had to make one proper stop, flinging himself to his right late on to turn Scott Dann’s header around the post.

In terms of other moments of danger for the visitors, Benteke was unlucky in the eighth minute. James McArthur’s cross was met by the towering Belgian but it came back off the crossbar.

Romelu Lukaku also struck the woodwork. His low left-footed striker from the edge of the box coming back off the right post and then converted by an offside Ross Barkley.

Barkley was the outstanding midfielder on show in SE25. Twice he went close with shots across the face of Hennessey’s goal – the second after waltzing around Dann.

Palace lack that same kind of option in the middle of the park. Puncheon, Cabaye and James McArthur don’t have that ability to dribble with the ball. Their game is more inclined to play a holding role.

It isn’t all bad news for Allardyce.

Left-footer Schlupp had a decent 90 minutes at wing-back – producing a couple of pacey gallops forward along with dealing with a tricky customer in Seamus Coleman.

Allardyce was unhappy that Everton’s winner came as Schlupp sought a stoppage to gain treatment – going down with cramp after a late surge into the Toffees box.

It left a gap which Coleman exploited with a smart finish past Hennessey at his near post.

The grumbles were that play should have been stopped for Schlupp to be attended to. But footage afterwards showed he was initially off the field of play before sliding back on. Referee Anthony Taylor allowed the game to continue for a couple of minutes – Martin Kelly about to be brought on just before the decisive moment in the match.

But going back to the positives, Palace’s run of fixtures post this weekend’s tie with Manchester City represent a chance to redress the balance. Bournemouth and Stoke away are tricky, but not impossible, assignments. And the home matches against Sunderland and Middlesbrough are absolutely huge.

There will also be plenty of the club’s fans tuning into the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday night with Wilf Zaha’s Ivory Coast needing a win over Morocco to prevent an early exit.

Palace need every star performer they have got and having their outstanding attacking talent back quicker than expected would be the kind of lucky break that Allardyce has not enjoyed in a baptism of fire.