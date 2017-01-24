Charlton Athletic the highest-profile victim of cold front in South London

Charlton’s home game against Scunthorpe United was the highest-profile game in South London to be called off due to the freezing temperatures.

The Addicks announced early on Saturday morning that their SE7 clash with Scunthorpe United had been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Charlton have undersoil heating pipework – one of the first major investments made by owner Roland Duchatelet – but it is not connected to a heating system.

Head groundsman Nathan Chapman said: “A stipulation when we had the construction done was that he we had to have undersoil piping put in, just in case of promotion to the Premier League.

“It is a stipulation for the Premier League. If we didn’t have it then we’d have had to dig up the whole pitch again just to put it in. Unfortunately it is very, very expensive to run and we haven’t got the boiler. We thought the covers would suffice.

“It went down to about minus-six on Friday night. We’ve had the covers on for the last week or so on the pitch. When there has been sun we have split the covers, just to try and get heat back into the soil.

“Unfortunately the weather conditions have beaten us. Being in a valley it is a lot, lot colder than up the road.”

Referee Dean Whitestone made an early inspection on Saturday morning.

He said: “I’ve come in as a result of concerns with the pitch and it being frozen. I had a good look around, spoke to the groundsman and took on as much information as possible.

“The pitch isn’t playable. It is not safe to start a football game with the pitch in this condition. It was a relatively straightforward decision.

“It’s about the safety of the players. It’s not going to get any better with the current temperatures.”

Unsurprisingly it was a clean sweep of postponements for all the non-league clubs.

Dulwich’s Ryman League Premier Division match at Billericay Town was off along with Tooting & Mitcham’s trip to Cray Wanderers and Greenwich Borough’s home game against Hythe Town – the latter two in Ryman League Division One South.

Fisher’s SCEFL Premier Division fixture at Tunbridge Wells did not go ahead.

All of the Combined Counties fixtures were also wiped out meaning the derby between Colliers Wood United and Raynes Park Vale will need to be re-arranged.