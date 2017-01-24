Bermondsey’s David Haye ready to fight rival promoters after setting up new company to promote boxers

David Haye has set up a new promotional company with American fight figure Richard Schaefer – and reckons it will become the biggest in the UK.

It is a bold claim by Bermondsey’s two-weight world champion as Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing holds a monopoly in terms of televising events on Sky Sports.

Frank Warren recently signed a deal with BT Sports.

Haye, 36, fights Tony Bellew at Greenwich’s 02 Arena on March 4 – a joint promotion with Hearn which will be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office.

Schaefer used to be CEO for Golden Boy Promotions – set up by six-weight world champion Oscar De La Hoya – until founding Ringstar Sports last year.

“The joint venture with Hayemaker & Ringstar will send shockwaves through British boxing,” said Haye. “Together, we are creating a new kind of promotions entity.

“Throughout the history of boxing, the fighter has worked for the promoter, the core values of Hayemaker Ringstar will turn this on its head. We will work for the fighter. This shift will impact an incredible sport in a hugely positive way.

“Hayemaker Ringstar will be renowned for discovering amazing young talent, nurturing, empowering, and helping them to become global stars.”

“The promoters who have dominated the British scene until now have done a good job. But with Richard’s unrivalled track record coupled with my first-hand insight understanding the needs of a fighter through the evolution of their career Hayemaker Ringstar provides fighters with the perfect environment to maximise their potential, both in the ring and commercially.

“I have no doubt that Hayemaker Ringstar will become the UK’s leading promotional company.”

Schaefer added: “I’ve wanted to set up in the UK for a long time, but it was important to partner with a team who knows the market. I couldn’t ask for a better partner than David – we’re both incredibly passionate about the sport, we both want to put fighters first, and we’re both committed to bringing boxing to the masses.”

The new company’s first gig is to co-promote the Bellew showdown, which is sure to do big numbers in terms of the general public buying into what has been billed a grudge clash.

Scouser Bellew is moving up from cruiserweight to take on The Hayemaker, who has far more pedigree at that level considering he is a former WBA champion.

“I beat him in every department,” said the South Londoner. “He’s going to lose…and lose horribly.

“I’ve genuinely got no concerns whatsoever for whatever Tony Bellew brings to the table. I’m not training to fight him – I’m training to fight a heavyweight; someone who is faster, stronger, heavier with better technical ability.

“If I was training to fight someone of his capabilities, I’d probably go to the pub. I wouldn’t train – I could beat this guy in my sleep. But I’m being professional. I’m going to the gym twice a day and eating healthy.”