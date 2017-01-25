Bradford 0 Millwall 0 – No surprise if two quality League One teams meet again in May play-offs

Millwall and Bradford have become regular sparring partners in recent times.

This was their eighth meeting in two years – and fifth draw – and it would be no surprise if they square up again come May.

You sense Neil Harris would have no problem with that.

Bradford’s unbeaten home record certainly didn’t worry the Lions manager, who had headed north believing his side were in the right form to end that run.

On reflection, a point against another rival in the promotion mix was no bad result.

And but for a couple of lapses of concentration, Harris would have got his winning wish.

The Lions may be lurking just outside the top six but their current performances are as strong as anybody.

They look well placed for another play-off tilt and the chance to avenge that Wembley heartache against Barnsley.

Millwall also have the advantage of a settled side. Managers love continuity and Harris has that luxury.

He did have to make an injury-enforced switch at the weekend to end a run of naming six unchanged sides.

Shaun Hutchinson had felt some discomfort in his thigh in training two days earlier and a precautionary scan showed a small tear.

That’s likely to keep him out of central defence for a couple weeks – but step forward Jake Cooper.

The Reading youngster, who towers at 6ft 6in tall, had agreed his loan before Hutchinson’s setback.

The switch at the back proved seamless as Cooper instantly struck up a good understanding with Byron Webster.

Given his height, it’s not surprise he will also offer plenty of set-piece attacking threat. He could have had a debut goal but for the scrambling finger tips of Bradford goalkeeper Colin Doyle and the crossbar.

Cooper fared better than the other “new” face, although Jed Wallace is a familiar and popular figure among Millwall fans.

The Wolves winger will have better days than the 20 minutes he got at Valley Parade. Thrown into a fast-paced contest, his inevitable rustiness was apparent.

But Wallace will get sharper and offers another attacking option for Harris. This Lions side are in good shape.

Harris played down the suggestion that Saturday was the ideal time to play Bradford, given the uncertainty surrounding their talisman James Hanson.

The long-serving target man has been constantly linked with a move to the Den. Harris tried and failed before the start of last season and there has been interest on and off for the past couple of years.

But it is leaders Sheffield United currently turning Hanson’s head with a bid they put in on Friday.

Terrible timing for the home side forced into a late reshuffle by leaving out a striker whose focus was wavering.

But great news for Millwall. Bradford are no one-man team – Hanson has missed chunks of the season already through injury – but Harris admitted he was “absolutely delighted” to discover the news that he would not be involved.

Still, anyone in the top six at this stage is up there for a reason. With only four league losses, Bradford are one of the toughest nuts to crack.

But Millwall, who carried a real threat on the break, had the chances to do that.

Steve Morison warmed Colin Doyle’s hands with a fierce volley from an unmarked position.

Then Doyle scrambled away Cooper’s effort before Lee Gregory should have done better than plant the rebound back against the woodwork.

Millwall’s breakthrough came five minutes after the restart.

Gregory could have been a Bradford player once if they had found £50,000 to prise him away from Halifax.

He has done his best to punish them ever since. Having scored in both play-off legs last season, he struck at Valley Parade again with a goal that owed everything to a determination not to give up.

Gregory had it all to do when Aiden O’Brien’s flick-on landed at his feet in the Bradford box.

With Romain Vincelot breathing down his neck, the striker was forced wide but still managed to squeeze off a shot on the turn and beat Doyle from a tight angle.

His 11th goal of the season looked enough for the last League One visitors to beat Bradford on their own patch to repeat the trick.

But going behind galvanised a previously-toothless home side and they levelled within 10 minutes.

Millwall switched off to James Meredith’s far-post charge and he slid in to meet a low cross from Mark Marshall.

Frustrating for Harris but that had subsided by the journey home. He could look back on another solid point on the road and another clear indicator that Millwall should be sharing the high life before long.