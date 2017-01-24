Chesterfield 0 Dons 0: What we learned from a deeply uninspiring stalemate

This uninspiring draw confirmed several things already known – and taught those watching one or two new things as well.

What was known was that AFC Wimbledon-related social media had been in meltdown over the performance of referee Chris Sarginson in the FA Cup defeat by Sutton United. The absence of Lyle Taylor, Dean Parrett and Tom Elliott through injuries sustained in challenges – which the official had deemed fair – confirmed his performance to be deserving of the criticism it had earned.

The Dons’ failure to produce one meaningful goalscoring opportunity against a poor Chesterfield side also underlined the importance of the missing strike duo and playmaking midfielder.

Tyrone Barnett and Dom Poleon tried, in patches at least, to make an impact but neither offered the goal threat of Taylor or Elliott’s work rate.

It also confirmed that Tom Beere is either not ready or unable to step into the shoes of Parrett or the rested Dannie Bulman. Supporters were reminded that Chris Whelpdale, like Barnett, has yet to justify Neal Ardley’s faith in signing him.

Conversely, Sean Kelly and Chris Robertson are more than adequate cover for Jon Meades and the suspended Paul Robinson respectively. Indeed Robertson may find himself fighting Will Nightingale for the right to partner Darius Charles sooner rather than later.

A major plus point – and most encouraging – is that in Alfie Egan the Dons have a real gem on their hands. This was as assured a full debut from an academy product as one could have wished to see.

In an understrength and much-changed Wimbledon team, Egan showed energy, poise and an ice-cool temperament. With the sort of knockdowns and flicks he is likely to enjoy with the two main strikers back, he could easily be the goalscoring attacking midfielder the South Londoners have long needed. Indeed with the transfer budget presumably reduced after the premature end to the FA Cup run he hopefully will get a chance to make that role his own.

Despite an improved display from Barnett, he offered no more threat than his 72nd-minute replacement George Oakley. The Dons are eight points below the play-offs and 11 above safety and that could mean Ardley gets the opportunity to look at some other offensive options amongst the youngsters, with David Fitzpatrick top of that list.

The Dons have enough strength in depth, especially in defence, to hold their own – even with a weakened side albeit against relegation threatened opposition. Egan is surely a first-team star in waiting.

Wimbledon have failed to score in their last six matches on the road. The last time they hit the back of the net away from the Cherry Red Records Stadium was the 1-0 win at Peterborough on October 22.

Dreadful as this match was to watch – a very insipid draw – it confirms the Dons belong at this level.

A mid-table finish that might afford an early opportunity to look at some of the talent emerging from the academy is no bad thing as then Dons seek to consolidate last year’s heroics.

The 363 dedicated souls that made the trip to Chesterfield (not to mention those of us in the press box) can hardly claim to have been entertained.

AFC Wimbledon (4-3-3): Shea 7, Fuller 7, Kelly 7, Egan 8 (Francomb 72), Charles 7, Robertson 7 Beere 6 (Bulman 82), Reeves 7, Barnett 6 (Oakley 72), Poleon 7, Whelpdale 6. Not used: McDonnell, Owens, Kaja, Sibbick.