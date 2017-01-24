Millwall skipper Tony Craig achieves a milestone in Bradford draw

Tony Craig made his 250th Football League appearance for Millwall in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Bradford.

The Lions captain, 31, has played every minute of their League One campaign.

“Tone has done really well,” said Millwall boss Neil Harris. “He knows he had a little sticky spell earlier in the season which coincided with the team not playing very well.

“He certainly was singled out for criticism by an element of the fanbase, which I thought was extremely unfair. That’s football, Tone took it on the chin and got on with it.

“He has really led the team all season. He’s got great experience of playing full-back – he’s spent a lot of his football career there.

“He’s extremely comfortable in that role. What people don’t realise is his ability on the football. He’s not quite got the pace he had to go up and down the line but he uses the ball really well, including his deliveries into the box.

“It’s been frustrating for Joe Martin and Shane Ferguson to an extent because Tony has gone into their position and is in form.”

Millwall have not lost since December 17 and had chances to take maximum points at Valley Parade.

Harris said: “Getting up on Sunday morning and reflecting on the overall performance, it was a good point. Two good side, in good form. The disappointment for us was we hit the bar twice and got ourselves in front.

“I fancied us to see the game out but Bradford are a strong side. It extends our unbeaten run to seven matches – which is vital – when you consider we’ve had two away derbies before and then gone to Valley Parade. It doesn’t come much tougher than that.

“We’ve been working extremely hard on defending. We’ve been a lot harder to break down, maybe we’re defending slightly deeper at times as a unit.

“If the opponent is crossing from deep or shooting from 30 yards out it has to be one hell of an effort to beaten us from there.

“It’s certainly given us a platform to build on in games because we’re always going to be an attacking threat.”