Dons boss hopeful of player boost ahead of League One clash at Gillingham

Dons boss Neal Ardley is hoping to have at least a couple of his injured players back for tonight’s home game against Gillingham.

Wimbledon are bidding for a third straight win at Kingsmeadow and carved out a useful point at Chesterfield on Saturday despite missing a host of first-teamers following a bruising FA Cup exit to Sutton in midweek.

“I’m hoping one or two might be back,” said Ardley. “Andy Barcham and Dean Parrett might be. Lyle Taylor is 50-50. Tom Elliott is a doubt and Jon Meades is probably a no.”

Paul Robinson sat out the Chesterfield clash after his early red card against Sutton.

“We had 10 men who had to play 80-odd minutes on Tuesday and five on the pitch on Saturday who had to do it again. They were mentally and physically tired.

“We had a number of players come in who had not played so much and had to get up to speed on League One football. It was always going to be tough. Chesterfield were the better team, more likely to win the game.”

Egan, 19, made his seventh appearance of the season on Saturday. It marked his first League One start for the Dons.

“Alfie and Tom Beere did brilliant for us,” said Ardley. “We’re proud of our academy and want it to grow. Whenever possible we want to get those players on the pitch.

“We’ve got to try and get one or two back. Three of our back four were just about getting through the game – Darius Charles, Sean Kelly and Barry Fuller were limping for the last half hour. Add to that Tom Elliott, Lyle Taylor, Dean Parrett, Andy Barcham and Jon Meades – you can see we had a lot of the main part of our squad missing on Saturday.”

Wimbledon are yet to make a signing in this window – the only South London outfit who have failed to make a breakthrough.

“We are looking in the market,” said Ardley. “We want to add to the squad but can’t find the quality that we want or it isn’t available in the position we want.

“Hopefully by the time we play Sheffield United in 10 days time hopefully we’ll have more or less a full squad.”